Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to hold a Christmas Craft Fair and Open Day this month.

The organisers say the festive event on Saturday 19th November will be a chance for locals to get some early Christmas gifts and also see how the theatre works behind the scenes.

It will be held between 10am – 4pm at the theatre in Burnham’s Princess Street.

“Join us for festive fun with over 15 stalls filled with seasonal crafts and gift ideas, with entertainment throughout the day from Unroyal Community Choir, The Kurling club and Re:ACT Performing and Production Arts Students will have a small showcase of song and dance,” says a spokesman for The Princess Theatre.

“Hellend’s Kitchen will be open serving festive drinks, snacks and home-made light lunches.”

“The day is also a great opportunity for the community to come and see the inner workings of the theatre and maybe even join our team.”

“Volunteers are integral to the success of The Princess so if you’re interested in aspects such as front of house, box office or the technical side of Theatre then we’d love you to come over for a chat.”