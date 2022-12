Visitors to Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church got into a festive mood when it held a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, 26th November.

The event at the church in College Street featured stalls with gifts, cakes and chocolates alongside a grand raffle and a children’s corner.

Among those attending was Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who opened the event. Rev Steve Bennett thanked all those who had come along for making the event such a success, raising funds for the church.