Festive family fun with Captain Calamity’s Santamime adventure comes to Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

Captain Calamity will bring his signature brand of fun-filled chaos to the theatre on Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th December at 4.30pm which is sure to entertain children just in time for Christmas!

A spokesperson for The Princess Theatre says: “A wild mix of magic and mayhem like no other… expect belly wobbling, jaw-dropping family fun featuring baffling balloon bursting, beautiful bubbles, silly science, gigglesome games, cheeky tunes, one or two custard pies, and enough craziness to send you into a fit of laughter before the curtain comes crashing down.”

“Plus after the show you can come and meet Father Christmas and some of his friends to drop off any Christmas wish lists!”

Standard tickets are prced at £10 and can be booked online here.

There is also a remaining school’s performance on Tuesday 13th December at 1.30pm. For more information on the school performance contact pmo@theprincesstheatre.co.uk