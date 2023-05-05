Home News Shop windows in Burnham and Highbridge decorated for CoronationNewsShop windows in Burnham and Highbridge decorated for CoronationBy Burnham-On-Sea.com - May 6, 2023FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrint Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge shops are marking the King’s Coronation with colourful window displays.As pictured here, several shops are decorated with flags and traditional red and white decorations for the Coronation. Please leave this field emptySubscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.Your email address *No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy pageSelect all options that you require: Breaking News Weekly News Summary Morning News UpdatesCheck your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWSBurnham-On-Sea and Highbridge join nationwide Coronation celebrationsPhotos: Crane-in held to start Burnham-On-Sea sailing seasonBurnham-On-Sea nursery youngsters join Coronation celebrationsNew figures released show fatalities on Somerset’s roads decreased over past yearYour guide to Coronation events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge this weekendBurnham-On-Sea councillor faces standards hearing over ‘disrespectful’ commentsBurnham-On-Sea’s iconic Pavilion gets a fresh new look for the summer seasonBurnham runner takes on Weston Half Marathon for BARB Search & Rescue50 people attend special Coronation supper and church service in Burnham-On-Sea£200,000 of funding available to local community groups from Somerset PCCHoliday Accommodation Guide Latest Shops and BusinessesBurnham Mobility April 18, 2023Dom’s Removals and Transport April 5, 2023L&F Construction April 3, 2023Severn Barrage (Severn Lake Energy Causeway) March 30, 2023Proclean 999 Ltd March 24, 2023WEATHERBurnham-on-Seabroken clouds enter location 11.8 ° C 12.9 ° 10.9 ° 94 % 2.2kmh 76 %Sat 14 °Sun 13 °Mon 13 °Tue 13 °Wed 12 °