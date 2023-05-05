Huge cranes were installed next to Burnham-On-Sea’s Sailing Club on Friday evening (May 5th) when scores of yachts were lifted into the River Brue during the town’s annual ‘crane-in’.

The tradition is organised each Spring by the Sailing Club when yachts are hoisted out of the boatyard and into the river for the start of the sailing season.

The club’s Sailing Master David Barrett told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Nineteen boats went in, with one coming out.”

Two attempts to hold the event earlier this year were thwarted by poor weather.

“We are all looking forward to a season of sailing races on summer weekends, and cruises to Watchet, Cardiff, Ilfracombe, Lundy and beyond.”