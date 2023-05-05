Youngsters at Burnham-On-Sea’s Footprints nursery starting the Coronation celebrations early with their own garden party on Friday (May 5th).

Over 30 children donned their own crowns and joined in with Royal-themed games and activities to mark the historic milestone.

There was also a special fundraising cake sale with cakes donated by parents to raise funds for a summer trip.

Caitlin Tolfree, Footprints Assistant Manager, said the children had really enjoyed the morning of fun and she thanked parents for their support.