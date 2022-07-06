A yacht that has become submerged in mud at the bottom of the River Brue estuary in Highbridge is set to be retrieved.

The 22ft yacht, called Dreamer, got into difficulty a week ago during high winds, says its owner Erik Torkildsen.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Recent strong winds blew the yacht away from its mooring and the chains extended, kicking it over the edge of the mud bank.”

“When the tides allow us to work on it, we’ll place large air bags around it to inflate it with an air compressor and give it buoyancy.”

“It will sail again after a full clean.”

”It is a sorry sight at the moment, but we will get it raised.”