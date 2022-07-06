Burnham-On-Sea lifeboats, a hovercraft and Coastguards were called out to carry out a night-time search in Brean for a missing person earlier this week.

Police called out the teams to search the coastline amid concern for the welfare of an 81-year-old man who had been missing for several hours on Monday July 4th.

A BARB spokesman said: “Our volunteers were called out by HM Coastguard at 11.47pm to assist in the search for a missing person in Brean.”

”Our search teams and one of our hovercraft gathered in Brean where we received inital search area information from Coastguards. Our hovercraft was launched from the beach to perform a night search for the missing 81-year-old man, covering the mudflats exposed by the receeding tide whilst Burnham RNLI covered the water’s edge.”

“Several of our volunteers also carried out torch-lit foot searches of the area alongside our colleagues from Burnham and Weston Coastguards and Avon and Somerset Police.”

”A full search was undertaken of the beach, dunes and Brean Down for several hours until we were stood down around 4am.”

“Our dedicated volunteers then returned to our station in Burnham to wash down the equipment, heading off for a couple of hours of much-deserved sleep at around 5am.”

“We later received the welcome news that the man had been safely found in Brean — a positive outcome for all with great multi agency working between all teams involved.”