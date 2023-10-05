Final tickets are on sale for West Huntspill Players autumn comedy production, ‘Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders’.

The performances will take place each evening between 25th-28th October at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Following the record-breaking production run of ‘Allo ‘Allo earlier this year, West Huntspill Players are continuing their 50th anniversary celebrations with a production of Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders by Derek Webb.”

“Agatha Crusty – pronounced Croosty – is a crime novelist. She’s also pretty good at solving crimes.”

“When her sister-in-law invites her to spend a few days with her in the village of Chortelby, it’s not long before she gets caught up in a series of murders which seem directed at members of the All Saints Village Hall committee.”

“With numerous suspects including Toby the Vicar, Eleanor the committee Chair, and Harry the Caretaker, and an investigating officer as incompetent as DI Twigg, there are plenty of laughs as the bodies begin to pile up.”

“This murder mystery with an ingenious plot is packed with wit and will keep the audience both laughing and pondering until the final scene.”

The play runs from Wednesday 25th October until Saturday 28th October inclusive, at the Balliol Hall with performances starting at 7.45pm. Complimentary tea and biscuits will be available. Tickets are on sale via www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk at £10 each.

The show is dedicated to the memory of Shaun Durkin, a long-time member of the society, who sadly passed away in June. Several of his family are actively involved in the play.