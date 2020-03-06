Youngsters across the Burnham-On-Sea area celebrated World Book Day on Thursday (March 5th) by dressing up as their favourite book characters.

Pupils across many local schools joined in the global celebration of books, with some superbly imaginative costumes on show.

King Alfred School Academy students enjoyed a book quiz with prizes, designed a book mark, used a free book tree while Year 10s also watched Macbeth live from the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Brent Knoll Primary pupils enjoyed the theme of ‘myths and legends’, and ‘space’ for the younger students, with lots of costumes being worn by students and staff. They also took part in a special assembly sharing book and costume ideas.

At Berrow Primary School, the staff and students got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing in a Wind In the Willows theme.

Burnham Infants had a bear theme and several of the children won books as prizes for their costumes.

And at St Andrews School, a professional children’s author, Dan Metcalf, visited the pupils and has been working with the pupils on writing books. Also, the school’s World Book Week celebrations also saw a book swap session taking place.