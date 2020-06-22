A huge crane towered over Burnham-On-Sea’s Sailing Club on Monday (June 22nd) when five boats were lifted into the River Brue during the town’s traditional ‘crane-in’.

The tradition is organised each year by the Sailing Club when yachts are hoisted out of the boat yard and moved into the river for the start of the sailing season. The event was postponed in March due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

“It was a very different crane-in with extra safety measures to keep everyone safe,” the club’s David Barrett told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“As it’s had to take place much later in the season than usual, only five boats went into the water at the pontoons.”

One yacht, called Egoist, was also craned out from the pontoons after it was bought by a new owner. The yacht was washed up at Berrow last year when its owner sadly died in a fall overboard, as we reported here.

Pictured: The crane-in underway in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday evening (Photos Burnham-On-Sea / SJ Montalban)