Excited pupils at one of Somerset’s smallest and most picturesque schools are thriving back at school enjoying lots of outside learning.

The children and teachers at Pawlett Primary School Academy are creatively adapting their learning across the curriculum, including maths and English to take place in their grounds, whatever the weather.

The school has altered its learning to embrace the outdoors, spurred on by the new Coronavirus social distancing and safety guidelines.

Outside learning is a core value of the school, and now they plan to continue it more, even when things return to normal.

Headteacher Emma Barker told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been wonderful to see our pupils really thriving in all areas of their learning: reading, maths, phonics with all of the natural resources.”

”For me, outside learning is not just about learning outside because of the Covid-19 situation – it is a core value of our school.”

”So this is something we will definitely be continuing in the new academic year, whatever school looks like!

“The benefits to the children have been plain to see – the learning is sticking, the children are enthusiastic and engaged.”

The school has had a fantastic two years since becoming part of The Priory Learning Trust. It is 200 years old and is situated in green surroundings grounds with sports pitches, a forest school, adventure playground, and is next door to a state-of-the-art community club with a 3G football pitch that can be used by the children. It has its own Jill Dando News Centre for pupils.