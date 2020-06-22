Walkers along Burnham-On-Sea seafront were again able to spot the unusual sight of this large seal on Stert Island on Monday (June 22nd).

The Common Seal was spotted for the first time over the weekend on the eastern side of the island, opposite Burnham-On-Sea, as we reported here.

On Monday afternoon at low tide, the seal was again seen on the island basking in the sunshine on the tildeline.

Over the weekend, several of the marine mammal medics at Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue consulted with British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), who confirmed the identity of the mammal.

BDMLR’s National Coordinator, Julia Cable, said: “It is a Common Seal that appears to be plump and well. It is possibly a pregnant female so we would ask people to stay away and leave her well alone.”

“There is nothing to be concerned about with this seal – she has been seen moving around on the island, entering and leaving the water.”