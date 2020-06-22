Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB hovercraft was called to Weston beach on Monday afternoon (June 22nd) to help rescue a man stuck in mud.

Crews were called to the beach at 4pm where a man was stuck in mud several hundred metres beyond Weston Grand Pier.

BARB’s hovercrafts were called to assist Weston Coastguards reach the man on the shoreline as the incoming tide approached.

A BARB spokesman said: “BARB’s volunteer crewmembers were called out at 4.03pm by HM Coastguard following reports of a person in the mud in Weston bay spotted by the seafront rangers.”

“Two mud rescue technicians from Weston-Super-Mare Coastguards were deployed with mud extraction kit on our hovercrafts.”

“Also requested were the assistance of Weston RNLI due to the fast incoming tide. The casualty was successfully transferred via the lifeboat to the care of the ambulance service. Also in attendance were Avon Fire and Rescue Service, HART and Avon and Somerset Police.”