Pickleball proving a hit at Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club

Pickleball is seeing a surge in popularity at Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club, where the sport has now become a regular fixture with strong attendance at weekly sessions.

The club says interest has risen sharply in recent months, with both Wednesday evening and Saturday afternoon social play attracting new players keen to try one of the UK’s fastest‑growing sports.

Club Captain Sam Goodhew leads the organised Wednesday sessions from 6pm to 8pm, with all equipment provided for newcomers. The club says the relaxed, social format has helped introduce many local residents to the game, which blends elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis on a smaller court. Anyone wishing to join in can contact the club on 01278 782758 or message via Facebook.

Pickleball’s rapid rise has been driven by its accessibility and low‑impact nature, making it suitable for all ages and abilities. Nationally, the sport has been described as highly addictive and easy to learn, with more information available at the LTA’s website.

Avenue Tennis Club continues to offer a wide range of facilities and membership benefits. Its annual membership scheme, which renews each April, includes free use of four floodlit astro‑turf courts and four floodlit hard courts, advance booking up to 14 days, free floodlights, access to the clubhouse and bar, use of a ball machine, discounted coaching and regular social events. Full details are available at www.avenuetennis.com.

Alongside pickleball, the club runs a busy programme of social tennis throughout the week, with courts available to book via the LTA Clubmark system for those wanting to try tennis before joining. Competitive players can take part in the club’s Ladies and Men’s league teams, while an internal singles ladder offers regular match play for members.

Coaching for juniors and adults is led by Head Coach Tim Seymour, whose sessions include cardio tennis, Friday evening adult coaching, junior courses, private lessons and school holiday camps. Details are available at www.tennis-extreme.com.

Junior members can also attend free Friday night sessions run by LTA‑qualified coaches Vinny Duddy and Megan Rundle, with age‑group sessions running from 5pm to 8pm. The clubhouse bar is open throughout the evening for refreshments.

The club also continues to host its popular Wednesday Night Suppers, offering a three‑course meal with cheese and biscuits for £13.50. The next supper on Wednesday 11th March features a Somerset Chicken Casserole, with a vegetarian option available. Bookings can be made by contacting Jose on 07919 116912 or Shirley at sjhyde27@hotmail.com.