manor gardens music events burnham-on-sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor concerts returns with Picnic In The Park on Sunday, July 9th.

The free event will be held from 12.15pm until 5.15pm, with a great line-up of live music.

The afternoon includes live performances from The Elswoods, Em N Im, The Jury, Bristol Music Collective and Dry White Bones.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — say the event is one of the highlights of its summer season.

“It promises to be a great afternoon,” says one of the organisers. “There will also be a line-up of stalls with ice creams, burgers, a bar, raffle, childrens entertainment and a kidzone.”

 
