Tickets are on sale for a night of laughs from some of the UK’s brightest new comedy talent at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

The evening will be held on Friday 28th July at 7:30pm when The Comedy Network returns with a new show and new faces.

A spokesmam says: “The freshest new acts in standup return for a night of live laughs beginning this July 28th. Come and unwind after a stressful week at one of our Comedy Network comedy club shows. Gather your friends, grab a drink from the bar and enjoy laugh-out-loud comedy from some of the hottest up-and-coming comedians on the circuit.”

Among those featured are Sally-Anne Hayward, an award-winning comedian (Best UK Compere 2019 and Holsten Pils ‘Fans of Comedy’ award) and a sought-after corporate performer. She is also a regular compere at the Glastonbury Festival.

She has proven her writing talents with numerous Edinburgh Fringe shows and can display a depth of material that marks out the best comic talent. She has performed all over the world and has provided tour support for Sarah Millican, Russell Howard, Russell Kane, Hal Cruttenden and Suzi Ruffell.

An accomplished breakfast radio presenter on Star 107.2, with TV credits (‘The Blame Game’ for BBC) and radio panel show credits (‘Elephant in The Room’ for BBC Radio 4), as well as TV warm-up (‘Deal or No Deal’ on Channel 4). She co-hosts a podcast called Spit or Swallow, along with Lou Conran. Together they incorporate their love of wine, celebrity guests and drunk stories.

Burt Williamson is a stand-up comedian, improviser and comedy producer based in Bristol. He’s had two critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, is the brains behind Bristol Comedy Festival and an all round funny guy.

Danny Clives is a stand up comedian. Danny has performed at iconic venues such as The Hammersmith Apollo, The London Palladium and also underneath a marquee in the garden of a Holiday Inn. Danny has appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe as part of the prestigious Pleasance Comedy Reserve, performed at The Second City Theatre in Chicago and is an alumni of Soho Theatre’s Comedy Labs. He’s toured with Nigel Ng, Joe Lycett, Guz Khan and Josh Pugh. In his spare time he is an illustrator and his greetings cards have been shown on Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

As usual, the Princess Theatre will have Cabaret style seating for the show. Drinks will be available at Hellend’s Kitchen. Content warning. May contain adult material. Recommended age 16+

Tickets are priced at £13 and are available online here.