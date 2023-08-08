Plans for two new multi-use games areas to include a tennis court, a five a side pitch, netball and basketball courts, plus a new exercise track around the perimeter at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea have this week been boosted.

During a meeting on Monday (August 7th), Burnham and Highbridge town councillors gave unanimous support to backing major funding bids to both the Hinkley Point C Community Fund and Valencia Communities Fund (previously Viridor) for the scheme, which is expected to cost over £130,000.

Last year, Sedgemoor District Council Executive agreed to dispose of the land to the Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust for a 25-year lease to enable the new facilities to be introduced in place of the current tennis courts (pictured here).

A spokesman for the Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust says: “We are seeking a letter of support on behalf of the Town Council for the Trust’s project to convert the existing, underused, tennis courts in Crosses Penn adjacent to the Manor Gardens into two MUGAs (multi use games areas).”

“I am sure most of your members are aware of this project which has unfortunately stalled for a while following Covid restrictions, the sad death of our trustee and treasurer, and the resignation of two further trustees due to other commitments. However, we now have recruited a new trustee to act as treasurer and are keen to move forward with this project with applications to the HPC Community Fund and the Valencia Communities Fund.”

“We already have support in principal from King Alfred School Academy following a meeting at the school in the last week of term, and the local Police.”

Cllr James Warren, pictured, said he welcomes that the new courts will offer facilities for tennis, five-a-side football, netball, basketball, hockey and multiple sports.

He noted that the MUGAs would increase sports and recreation facilities in the town following the loss of the King Alfred Sports Centre last year and would also hopefully help to reduce anti-social behaviour issues in the gardens.

“I, as chair of the Town Improvements Committee, am happy to write a letter of support but feel that one from the Town Council would greatly enhance the Trust’s chances of being successful.”

Cllr Ganesh Gudka, pictured, added: “What the Trust is proposing does help to meet the objectives of this council in encouraging physical activity and community participation – it is positive.”

Councillors voted unanimously to support the Trust’s funding applications.