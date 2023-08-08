Wessex Water says Police were called after some motorists ignored road closure measures currently in place in Highbridge town centre during its ongoing sewer work, “putting pedestrians, the site team and other road users at risk.”

Wessex Water is upgrading sewers in part of Market Street “in a £30,000 programme of work designed to secure the integrity of the pipework for decades to come and reduce the risk of pollution,” as we recently reported here.

A closure is in place in Market Street from the roundabout on the A38 to the junction of Bank Street. The work began on 3rd August and is scheduled to run until 15th August.

The water firm says drivers have been leaving the Bank Street car park the wrong way down the one way road, prompting its temporary closure, pictured above.

A Wessex Water spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Unfortunately, a number of vehicles had been ignoring the measures in place and leaving the Bank Street car park the wrong way down the one way road, putting pedestrians, the site team and other road users at risk and requiring the involvement of the Police.”

“The one-way road was briefly closed and the traffic management measures reviewed to ensure everyone’s safety while this essential work is completed, but has now been reopened.”

Several traders in Market Street say they have seen a huge drop in business due to the closure.

Wessex Water’s spokesman adds: “We recognise the concerns around the effect of the closure of Market Street to through traffic and will continue to speak with businesses there to ensure access to them for customers and deliveries is maintained.”

The free parking arrangements in Bank Street car park also remain in place during the work.