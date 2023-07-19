A key town centre road in Highbridge will be closing for 13 days next month when £30,000 of improvement work takes place.

Wessex Water says sewers are being upgraded “in a programme of work designed to secure the integrity of the pipework for decades to come and reduce the risk of pollution.”

The work will take place in Market Street from Thursday 3rd August until Tuesday 15th August 2023, with the road closed to all through traffic while it is carried out.

Two diversion routes will be in place due to the weight limit in Market Street due to the railway bridge.

A Wessex Water spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Vehicles over three tonnes will be required to access Market Street via the one-way road into Bank Street car park, with their exit permitted through the closure where they will be escorted onto the A38 between 6am and 7pm. Any vehicles under three tonnes will follow a diversion via Bennett Road and the A38.”

With on-street parking restricted on Market Street due to the scheme, free parking will be provided within the nearby Bank Street car park.

The spokesman adds: “This vital work helps us maintain the resilience of our sewer system and prevent pollution from damaged pipes and by using ‘no-dig’ techniques we can minimise the impact of this work on local communities.”

“We’ll be working closely with residents and businesses in Market Street to ensure access to them is maintained and are writing to local customers about the project.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and, as a number of parking spaces are being restricted due to this work, we have worked closely with the local authority to ensure free parking can be provided close to Market Street.”

The company says most of the repairs will be carried out using ‘no-dig’ techniques, which are quicker and less intrusive than replacing the pipe in a conventional manner.

Wessex Water is spending more than £2 million this summer relining nearly 7,500 metres of sewers throughout its region.