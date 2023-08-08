Organisers of the annual Playday at Apex Park in Highbridge have rearranged the event for today (Wednesday, August 9th) after it was cancelled due to wet weather last week.

This year’s free Playday will be held from 10am-3pm with scores of free activities laid on for families. The event often attracts up to 8,000 people.

A spokesperson says: “We have a bumper-filled day planned and would love to see you all there.”

“By giving just £1 on the day you will help ensure Playday 2024 is possible. Any volunteers to help on the day welcome, just drop us a message.”

Parking will be available at the Bay Centre in nearby Cassis Close at £1 per car. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The 2022 Playday at Apex Park drew a bumper turnout as it returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Playday is held to let parents have a day off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together at the park.