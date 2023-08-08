A Burnham-On-Sea runner is set to take on a gruelling fundraising challenge this weekend for a town charity.

Vicky Simmons is taking part in the South West Tough Mudder on 12th August for mental house charity Somewhere House Somerset.

Tough Mudder is an endurance event in which participants attempt to complete a 5km obstacle course.

Vicky, who is of the charity’s counselling team, says: “Last year I had an epiphany, I realised I needed to exercise in order to keep my mind and body fit. I took to the gym and now go as often as work, family and my body allows!”

“I decided I wanted to challenge myself and have always wanted to do the Tough Mudder but this always seemed out of reach fitness wise.”

She adds: “As a counsellor, I work alongside those who need to challenge themselves on a daily basis in order to achieve their goals in life, whether that’s letting go of unhealthy coping strategies or wanting to be a better parent or simply to live life free of their past traumas.”

“I felt I wanted to pay testament to all the people I have worked with and to those I am yet to meet.”

“Entering the 5km Tough Mudder was a way for me to do this and raise some money for Somewhere House Somerset, so that I can highlight the amazing work our team of counsellors, volunteers and trustees do for the people and communities across Sedgemoor and beyond.”

