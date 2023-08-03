Wessex Water’s sewerage work in Market Street, Highbridge is now underway and free parking is being offered at the nearby Bank Street car park during the work.

Wessex Water says sewers in part of Market Street are being upgraded “in a £30,000 programme of work designed to secure the integrity of the pipework for decades to come and reduce the risk of pollution,” as first reported here.

A closure is in place in Market Street from the roundabout on the A38 to the junction of Bank Street. The work will take place from Thursday 3rd August until Tuesday 15th August 2023.

A Somerset Council spokesperson says: “A number of parking spaces will be restricted while this work takes place, so free parking is available at Bank Street Car Park until 16th August.”

“Signage is in place in the car park to make users aware.”

“Wessex Water have been working closely with residents and businesses in Market Street, and Somerset Council to ensure access is maintained.”