Burnham-On-Sea seafront and Quantock Court on the South Esplanade

A sandcastle-themed family fundraising event is to be held on Burnham seafront this Sunday (August 6th).

BARB Search & Rescue is organising a ‘Sandcastle Trail’ when families are being challenged to find over 20 sandcastle-themed art items along The South Esplanade.

“This will be a fun activity for all the family, with over 20 individual sandcastles to find along the way, all sponsored by local businesses, followed by a number of fun activities in the hovercraft station,” says a BARB spokesperson.

The event will run by 10am-4pm and costs £8.00 per child participating and includes a trail sheet, activity pack, windmill crafting, ice lolly crafting, fun spinner making, key ring crafting, a free gift and more.

All funds raised will go towards BARB. 

 
