A road on the outskirts of Burnham-On-Sea was closed on Wednesday afternoon (August 2nd) after a vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Police were called to Stoddens Lane at lunchtime after a white van left the road, as pictured here.

A Police spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com this was “a single-vehicle collision with no injuries.”

Motorists were diverted along alternative routes while recovery was underway and the road re-opened later in the afternoon.