Organisers of the annual Playday at Apex Park in Highbridge have rearranged the event for next Wednesday (August 9th) after it was cancelled due to wet weather this week.

This year’s Playday will be held on Wednesday, 9th August from 10am-3pm with scores of free activities laid on for families. The event often attracts up to 8,000 people.

A spokesperson says: “We are thrilled to share with you a new date for Playday 2023.”

“We have worked tirelessly to move as much as possible to this new date but ask for your understanding that not all activities are able to do this.”

“We still have a bumper-filled day planned and would love to see you all there.”

“By giving just £1 on the day you will help ensure Playday 2024 is possible. Any volunteers to help on the day welcome, just drop us a message.”

Parking will be available at the Bay Centre in nearby Cassis Close at £3 per car. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The 2022 Playday at Apex Park drew a bumper turnout as it returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Playday is held to let parents have a day off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together at the park.