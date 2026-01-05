Plans to turn former Highbridge shop and massage parlour into new flats supported by council

Plans to transform a long-empty former shop and massage parlour in Highbridge into a modern development of four flats have won the support of town councillors.

At the latest meeting of the Town Council’s Planning Committee, councillors considered a planning application submitted to Somerset Council to convert the former Cleos site at 112 Church Street, Highbridge.

The scheme proposes to create four units of ‘affordable’ accommodation, comprising a single one-bedroom flat and three two-bedroom flats.

Cllr Kate Pearce said: “It would be positive as that corner of Church Street needs smartening up.”

Cllr Julie Flurry said: “It’s been empty for so long that it would be sad to see an opportunity lost to develop it.”

And Cllr Alistair Hendry added: “There are plenty of residential properties along Church Street so there’s no logical reason to turn it down. It would be a vast improvement on what’s currently there.”

Town councillors supported the application but the final decision rests with Somerset Council. The planning application has reference 11/25/00081.