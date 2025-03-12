Plans unveiled for new four-bed home of multiple occupancy in Burnham-On-Sea

A new planning application has been submitted for the creation of a four-bed room House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) and a self-contained holiday let in Burnham-On-Sea.

The applicant has applied to Somerset Council to change the use of the first floor at 75 High Street into a holiday let and a four-bed HMO.

The ground floor of the site is currently occupied by Eat Together, a restaurant and takeaway that opened in April 2023.

The new application submitted to Somerset Council outlines that the owner wants to convert the current manager’s accommodation on the first floor.

The application has reference number 11/25/00015 and feedback is welcomed by Somerset Council via its planning portal until April 11th, 2025.

The property is the latest in Burnham-On-Sea to see an HMO application after we reported here that the Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street has submitted plans for a six-bedroom HMO.