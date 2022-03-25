A plot of land in the middle of Highbridge has been earmarked to become a new storage and parking area, according to a new planning application.

The 6,920sqm site, north of Market Street, is adjacent to the Proper Job store and next to the railway line which runs through Highbridge.

Speedy Storage Limited is seeking full planning permission for a change of use of the land to allow ‘Use Class B8’ for storage and distribution.

This would enable it to “site temporary storage containers for self-storage; vehicular and other associated parking, and other open storage.” The plans include up to 150 parking spaces.

The applicant says: “The site is presently unoccupied and has been for many years, and regretfully has recently been blighted by fly tipping prior to the applicant’s ownership. The applicant acquired the site on 1st December 2021 and is now seeking to redevelop it.”

“The applicant is seeking to invest and make improvements to the site with the siting of temporary self-storage containers and establishment of open storage and parking spaces, the securing of boundaries to discourage fly tipping and potential trespass onto the railway, the re-laying of road surfaces, and the re-establishment of utilities at the site.”

The plans also state: “These improvements will remove what is presently wasteland sat within Highbridge’s district centre as described within the Local Plan, and transform it into a modern and secure self-storage facility for those living and working within the local and surrounding areas.”

“Due to the topography of the site, the aforementioned proposed improvements will sit discretely within the landscape which presently consists of level gravel hardstanding, broken tarmac and unmaintained bramble areas.”

“Other than landscaping improvements, there is no intention to change the contoured topography of the Site; to remain in compliance with restrictive covenants imposed by neighbouring landowner, Network Rail.”

The application – ref 11/22/00020 – is being considered by Sedgemoor District Council with comments welcome until April 14th, 2022.