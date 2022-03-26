The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach is set to hold its latest litter clearing event today (Saturday, March 26th) and is inviting volunteers to get involved.

The group had put its public beach cleaning sessions on hold due to the pandemic over the past two years, but restarted them in February.

The second session will be held on Saturday March 26th at 10am at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club. Volunteers needs to sign up as below before the day.

Details of the updated rules, plus how you can sign in:

All participating volunteers need to register before the day of the event. Please do so by contacting mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk We will be meeting at the Sailing Club end of the Esplanade for a 10am start All litter picking equipment will be provided but you will need to supply your own gloves Please wear footwear suitable for potentially muddy and slippery conditions Children need to be aged 5 and over to take part. Any persons under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by adults at all times We will finish, weather permitting, at approximately 11.30am