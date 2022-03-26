The Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Annie Maw is about to embark on an ambitious 70-mile wheelchair marathon – to celebrate seven decades of the Queen’s reign.

Annie broke her back in a horse riding accident 20 years ago, resulting in paraplegia, however, she won’t be letting life in a wheelchair get in the way of what she is describing as her ‘Jubilee Jaunt’.

On April 3rd she will begin seven days of journeys – each ten miles long – across Somerset, each planned and escorted by young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Annie says: “My ambition is to celebrate the Queen’s 70 glorious years as our monarch and to dedicate this as a Somerset tribute to her on her Platinum Jubilee.”

“I am very excited to be doing this with young people, and it seems right that they should be those participating in the scheme which was so close to the heart of Her Majesty’ dear late husband.”

Most, though not all, of the route has already been planned. It will start at Steart Marshes on April 3rd. Day 2 will be along the old Chard-Ilminster railway line on May 9th. Day 3 will be in the Weston super Mare area on May 12th.

Day 4 will be Portishead/Clevedon on May 18th. Day 5 will be along the Bridgwater-Taunton Canal on May 23rd.

Day 6 will be a coastal jaunt in the Minehead area on July 9th. And the final day will be an Exmoor jaunt on July 23rd.

Deputy Lieutenant Chris Davies, who is organising the adventure says the Jubilee Jaunt was an ideal way to show what the monarchy means to the people of Somerset.

“I hope people will turn out on each of the legs of the journey to support our Lord-Lieutenant. For logistical reasons it won’t be possible to take other members of the public along the route – but it will be lovely if people could cheer her along the way. This is a special year for Her Majesty and we want this to be a special event.”

More details of the route will be announced once they are finalised. For guidance on planning and registering events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, visit www.platinumjubileesomerset.org.uk