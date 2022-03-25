Burnham-On-Sea’s Priory Court Care Home has been rated as ‘good’ by inspectors in a new report in a positive turnaround after it was rated as ‘inadequate’ last autumn.

A new Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection report for Priory Court in Burnham’s Oxford Street has graded it as ‘Good’ in all areas. It comes after the care home was told it needed to improve last September.

Country Court, the operator of Priory Court, says it and the local authority have worked “tirelessly” to deliver a robust action plan.

The plan was shared with the CQC, and they have worked alongside the Home Manager and staff team to improve several aspects of the home.

“We are delighted that our hard work and dedication to our residents has been recognised. We are very proud to be rated as a Good care home in our latest CQC report,” Home Manager Vicki Clist told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week.

“The staff team here have been determined to provide the very highest standards of care and support for people.”

“Some of our staff have been with Priory Court for over 20 years. They have gone above and beyond to bring standards of care back to the high standards we expect.”

The CQC inspection report states: “Since our last inspection, the registered manager, operations team and staff had worked to make significant improvements. People were no longer at risk of experiencing avoidable harm and abuse.”

“Potential risks were assessed, managed and mitigated. Staff confirmed staffing levels had improved and there were sufficient numbers of staff to meet peoples’ needs.”

Priory Court says it is focused on delivering the “highest standards of person-centred residential and dementia care.”

New initiatives include the promotion of food and fluid intake, the registered manager has recently introduced grazing boxes, with drinks and snacks for people to access independently.

CQC inspectors also noted comments from people in their report including: “Wonderful food and fruit and lots of cups of tea when we want it.” One staff member adds: “People are getting plenty to eat and drink. There are new grazing stations so people can get what they want when they want.”

The Wellbeing Team at Priory Court has been expanded to enable the provision of a comprehensive range of person-centred activities available seven days a week.

Staff get to know each person individually and provide opportunities for people to continue to enjoy their hobbies and interests.

A new Residents’ Committee has been established to discuss changes people would like to see in the home. One of the first projects the committee instigated was to redecorate the ground floor lounge to the residents’ preference.

People told inspectors they received support from staff who were caring. Comments included: “The helpers [staff] are very good” and, “The staff are very good; if I want something done they do it.” One relative said, “We walked in one day and heard hilarious bursts of laughter from the staff and people, it was a real belly laugh. They didn’t know we were there.”

To find out more about life at Priory Court contact Vicki on 01278 768000 or email priorycourt@countrycourtcare.com.