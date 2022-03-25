Burnham-On-Sea artist Judith Champion is set to host a family of refugees from war-torn Ukraine after seeing TV coverage of the devastation left by Russia’s invasion.

Judith, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The situation in Ukraine is so desperately awful, it’s devastating. It makes you feel helpless.”

“My husband and I decided that we wanted to help in some way by taking in a refugee family from Ukraine as we have a large house with some empty space and could accomodate them.”

“We have a friend in Weston who is from Ukraine and so asked her whether she knows of any refugees needing a home – her mother and grandma are coming from Kyiv to live with her – and she said that they have some close friends in Ukraine who are desperate to leave and come here.”

“So we have a mum and her two children, a 10 year-old boy and a 7 year-old girl, coming across to us soon. The father has to stay and fight.”

“They have moved out of Kyiv into the countryside in Ukraine where it is safer for the time being. They have completed their visa applications and are now just waiting to hear when they can travel.”

“When they get here in Burnham it will give them a safe base near to their friends in Weston.”

“We are keen to hear from other residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area who are planning to accommodate Ukraine families so we can help to link them up, especially the children.”

Any other residents taking in Ukraine families can get in contact via Burnham-On-Sea.com here.