Wessex Water has completed emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer in Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road.

Repairs were carried out along Berrow Road, between Maddocks Slade and Seaview Road this week, and the firm had said that the road may not reopen until 28th March, but “every effort would be made to complete the work sooner.”

The road was fully re-opened on Thursday morning (March 24th), much to the relief of nearby residents and motorists.

Several residents had been concerned about drivers taking shortcuts by moving barriers and driving on pavements to navigate around the roadworks area, raising safety concerns.

A Wessex Water spokesman said: “We had to close the road to all traffic due to a sewer collapsing. We apologise for any inconvenience this caused.”

Last month, Wessex Water completed an extensive sewer upgrade on another section of Berrow Road, completing an initial 12-week project in just six weeks after working with residents, the local authority and business and tourism sector.