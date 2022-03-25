Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the High Street today (Friday, March 25th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s ten stalls will be a range of products, says a spokeswoman.

This month’s stalls include:

In Clover – Shrubs and bulbs along side hand crafted willow structures

Katherines Free Range Eggs – Free Range Eggs

Mikes Porks – Free Range Pork from the Somerset Levels

Oven To You – A pastry Chef making a range of sweet Tarts

Somerset Natural soaps – Plant based Soaps

Wesley cottage Bees – local Honey and products

Dickies Pies – Award winning Pies

Salsa Stories

Somerset Chilli Garden

Dragon Fly Jewellery – Hand Made Jewellery using silver, copper, and Glass

Leafy Green Micro Farm – Microgreens and Mushrooms

 
