Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the High Street today (Friday, March 25th).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s ten stalls will be a range of products, says a spokeswoman.
This month’s stalls include:
In Clover – Shrubs and bulbs along side hand crafted willow structures
Katherines Free Range Eggs – Free Range Eggs
Mikes Porks – Free Range Pork from the Somerset Levels
Oven To You – A pastry Chef making a range of sweet Tarts
Somerset Natural soaps – Plant based Soaps
Wesley cottage Bees – local Honey and products
Dickies Pies – Award winning Pies
Salsa Stories
Somerset Chilli Garden
Dragon Fly Jewellery – Hand Made Jewellery using silver, copper, and Glass
Leafy Green Micro Farm – Microgreens and Mushrooms