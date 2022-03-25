A fundraising car wash is set to be held at Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station in April.

Staff from Miele South-West service technicians team will be raising funds to support Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station by washing vehicles at the station on Wednesday 6th April between 10am and 3pm.

Payment will be via a suggested donation, and all funds will go directly to Burnham-on-Sea lifeboat station.

Miele Ward, interim Regional Service Manager says: “We are all aware of the important role that the RNLI has in saving lives at sea and wanted to do something to help. On the day we expect to have up to eighteen members of staff – all volunteers – on site ready to wash vehicles. Besides raising funds, we also wish to promote awareness of the RNLI.”

Burnham Operations Manager Matt Davies thanked the company: “We welcome the support from the service team, some of whom are associated with the RNLI in other parts of the region. Thank you from all our volunteers and fundraisers.”