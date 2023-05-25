Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist sadly died in a collision near Axbridge yesterday (Thursday, 25th May).

Emergency services from Burnham-On-Sea were called to the A371 at about 1.40pm after the single-vehicle collision.

“Tragically, the motorcyclist died at the scene. His next of kin were informed and our thoughts go out to his family,” says a Police spokesperson.

“A specially-trained family liaison officer will provide them with support.”

Road closures were in place between Cheddar and the A38 junction at Cross while investigative work was carried out, and the road reopened at 7.35pm last night.

The spokesman adds: “We’d ask anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed what happened to please call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223122142. Alternatively, complete the online appeals form.”