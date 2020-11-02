Police were called to halt a house party in West Huntspill on Saturday evening (October 31st) which broke Coronavirus guidelines.

A Police spokesman confirms: “We received a call at about 8.20pm following reports of people having a party at an address in Ringstone, West Hunstpill.”

“Officers attended and found 10 people present at the address. Those involved were warned about their behaviour, with officers explaining the need to adhere to the current COVID-19 restrictions.”

Police say the organiser of the party has been handed a £200 fine.

It comes as Avon and Somerset Police dealt with dozens of Coronavirus rule breaches over the weekend. The force said they dealt with 27 calls reporting people breaking the ‘rule of six’.

The worst of the incidents was an illegal rave in Yate, which was attended by 500-700 people.