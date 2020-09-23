A Police helicopter was brought in to help officers search for a ‘vulnerable’ missing person in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday night (September 22nd).

Police were called in amid concern for the welfare of the lady and the helicopter was seen circling the the night sky over Burnham between 10.30pm and 11.40pm.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The National Police Air Service was supporting officers on the ground searching for a high-risk missing woman.”

“Thankfully, she was found safe and well.”