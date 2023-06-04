Police are investigating a spate of thefts from shops in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Officers have issued an appeal for information following the latest incident in Burnham town centre on Thursday (June 1st).

In Burnham, Boots, Londis and Prim ‘n’ Proper are among the shops who have had valuable stock taken.

A Police spokesman said after Thursday’s latest incident: “We have received a report of a man stealing from a business premises, Prim ‘n’ Proper, in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The offender is reported to have made off with the items from the High Street business shortly before 5pm.”

“He was described as being a white male in his 30s or 40s. CCTV enquiries are being carried out to identify him. We’d ask any witnesses to call 101 and quote reference number 5223128400.”