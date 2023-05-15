Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a burglary in the town last week.

Officers have asked residents whether they witnessed a burglary in Burnham’s St Pauls Road area on Tuesday May 9th.

A Police spokesman says: “We are seeking witnesses, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, after jewellery was stolen from a home in the St Pauls Road area between noon and 11pm on Tuesday 9th May.”

“Anybody with information, or who recalls seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area or selling the items pictured, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223108158.”

They have issued this photo of two of the jewellery items that were stolen in the burglary.