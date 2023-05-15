Over a dozen volunteers took part in a special beach clean at Brean over the weekend.

The Volunteer Network organised the successful clean-up of litter during Sunday (May 14th).

A spokesperson said: “A huge thank you goes to our volunteers on Brean Beach who were from the Glastonbury area, Bristol, Trowbridge and Wales — they did a fantastic job collecting 26 bags of rubbish, most of which were full.”

The Volunteer Network is a charity that has been running for over 20 years in the south west.

It supports people aged 14-30 to achieve their goals through volunteering opportunities, mentoring, training and support.

 
