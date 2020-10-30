Police have today appealed for a missing Somerset man to contact his family.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Barry Stokes, 39, who has not been seen for three days.

He was last seen at his home in Weston-super-Mare at about 6pm on Tuesday (October 27) and could be in the Burnham area.

Barry often walks to different parks and wooded areas, no matter the weather. He also has links to Cardiff.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, with short dark hair and of average build.

He was last seen wearing a black Karrimor winter coat, a white zip up jumper and black jeans.

Anyone who sees Barry is asked to call 999 and give the call handler the reference 5220244588.

If you have information that could help locate him, contact police on 101 providing the same reference number.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “Barry, if you see this, please contact your family or call 101 to let us know you’re safe.”