A Burnham-On-Sea leisure club is set to re-open to the public next week after being shut for seven months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Fusion Leisure Centre at Burnham’s Home Farm holiday park has been closed since mid-March and re-opens on Monday 2nd November with extra Covid safety measures in place.

For the first time, it is scrapping memberships and will be open to the general public as a ‘pay as you go’ fitness facility.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Steve Atkinson says: “It has been a challenging few months.”

“We took the decision to cancel all 800 of the memberships at the club to introduce a new pay-as-you-go system instead that helps us limit the number of people in the club at any one time.”

“We’ll be using staggered start times, ensuring that no more than ten people are in each session for the gym and pool.”

“We took the decision to wait until after the school holidays to fully re-open in a quieter time of year, albeit at a lower capacity with lots of extra safety measures.”

“Our steam room and jacuzzi will be staying closed in line with Government guidelines. We will ask swimmers to come swim-ready to avoid the use of changing rooms.”

“The number of gym machines has been reduced to enable social distancing and a full track and trace logging system is in place for all users.”

He added: “Keeping fit is important in these unusual times and we look forward to welcoming customers, new and old.”

New opening hours will be 8am–8pm with 90-minute gym sessions and 60-minute swimming sessions available. Bookings are being taken online.