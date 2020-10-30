Highbridge War Memorial Repairs

Highbridge’s war memorial is being refurbished in time for this year’s Remembrance Day commemorations.

A team of stone masons has this week been working on repairs to the historic landmark, which has seen the stonework falling apart, as pictured here.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, George Hael from Wells Cathedral Stone Masons says: “We have been tasked with undertaking repairs by the War Memorial Trust.”

“We are removing the old cement lining which is unfortunately falling part, adding a traditional lime mortar.”

“Seperately, there are also plans at a later date to repaint all the names on the memorial to ensure they can be clearly read.”

This year’s Remembrance Sunday ceremonies will take place on Sunday November 8th.

 
