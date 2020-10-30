Police have this week appealed for information following a summer burglary in Highbridge in which a car was stolen.

A white Mercedes ML, pictured below, was taken on Tuesday 18th August at about 4pm after an unknown offender gained access to a property on Dunston Road and stole the keys to the vehicle.

Police have released this CCTV footage of a man that they are keen to identify in connection with the incident.

“If you recognise the man, or have any other information that could help police with their investigation, please contact 101, quoting crime reference 5220186201,” says a spokesman.

If you can help, call Police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220186201 You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.