Burnham-On-Sea Farmers Market will be returning to the town centre this Friday (30th October) for only the third time since February due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers from Somerset Farmers Markets held their first Covid-safe market in August when the Mayor opened the event as pictured above after the event was given a ‘green light’ by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

The High Street market will have a number of Covid safety measures in place to try and protect customers and stallholders – including social distancing and a one-way system. It runs from 9am-1pm.

This month’s Burnham Farmers Market producers:

Bread Box

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Humble Pies

Leafy Greens

Wesley Cottage Bees

In Clover