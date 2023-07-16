Police are seeking dashcam footage or any CCTV footage taken in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Friday afternoon (14th July) that may help their ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery.

Police were called at just before 1.30pm on Friday where a man had entered the Nationwide Building Society branch in the High Street and threatened the employees, as reported here. Nothing was taken and no-one was injured, but staff were left shaken.

Officers attended the scene, including armed officers, and the National Police Air Service helicopter was also deployed to help carry out a thorough search of the area.

Two people – a man and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery on Friday and were released on bail on Saturday July 15th.

Detective Sergeant Duncan Verel said: “Our investigation into this attempted robbery is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we are seeking information about a man who was seen in the area dressed in all black, including a balaclava, shortly before 1.30pm.”

“He is believed to have walked from the Chapel Street area towards the High Street and was in possession of a yellow carrier bag. A very short while later, he was seen towards the Esplanade and in the general direction of Vicarage Street.”

“We’re particularly keen to hear from witnesses who have not yet come forward, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage that may be helpful to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call Police on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5223168621.

Potential evidence was also collected by forensics officers on Friday night from a litter bin in the High Street which Police had sealed off with tape for several hours, pictured below.