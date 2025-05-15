Popular Brean pub set to hold 90s nostalgia weekend with Take That tribute act headlining

A popular Brean pub is holding a 90s nostalgia weekend, with A Take That tribute act headlining the event.

The Beachcomber will host the three-day event from Friday, May 16th to Sunday May 18th which is open to the public.

The line-up includes a Take @ That performance on Friday, May 16th at 9pm. Saturday, May 17th will see features Retro Electra at 9 pm, followed by Ultra 90s at 9.30pm.

On Sunday, May 18, Nicola Marie will perform her Queen of the 90s show at 8.30pm. Other activities include kids’ discos and bingo sessions. More details are available at beachcomberbrean.co.uk/event-90s-weekend.