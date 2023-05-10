The main road through Cheddar Gorge is closed during the daytime for urgent work to repair the rockfaces.

The Cliffs is closed from 9-26th May during week days between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

The project, which will be carried out by a specialist contractor, has been organised by Cheddar Gorge and Caves, which owns the cliff face on the southern side of the gorge.

A spokesman says: “Cheddar Gorge & Caves is undertaking some urgent rock safety work in the Lower Gorge from 9-26th May. During this period, the road is closed to pedestrians, vehicles and cyclists between the Gorge Bear Shop and the entrance to Cox’s Cave from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5.30pm.”

“During this time, all businesses in the gorge will be open and operating as normal.”

“The urgency of this work has been brought about following recent inspections of the rock face that have been taking place throughout the lower gorge. The section of rock of concern is located mid-tier above the loading bay, between the Gorge Bear Shop and the entrance to Cox’s cave.”

“During the days when the road is closed, the Riverside and Cox’s Cave car parks will only be accessible from the Cheddar village end of the gorge (the west), and the car parks in the upper gorge, above Gough’s Cave, will only be accessible by car by driving down through the gorge from the east. If you are visiting for the day, it may be advisable to arrive in the gorge from the east, as there is a larger quantity of car parking available in the upper gorge.”

“Cheddar Gorge & Caves understands that this road closure will cause disruption and inconvenience to those people who live and run businesses in and around the gorge. By re-opening the road in the evenings and at weekends, we hope to mitigate the disruption to gorge users, local residents and workers. The safety of all gorge users is our top priority”

“The official diversion route follows the A371 (Draycott Road and Wells Road), leads onto the A39 in Wells, and then turns left onto the B3135 at Green Ore.”